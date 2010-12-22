Here's How Wall Streeters Say They Will Spend Their Massive Bonuses This Year

Photo: Esquire

With all the commotion surrounding this year’s Christmas craze – the “Zero” bonus – Esquire scuttled down to Wall Street to get the word on how bankers feel about this year’s compensation packages.98 Wall Streeters – 81 men; 17 women – were asked how big their bonuses were; what they plan to spend it on; and if they think their package was fair, among other things.



Of course, this is a tiny sampling, but it’s still entertaining.

Here’s a few details bunch:

40% of those asked got no bonus at all. Of those that did get a little extra cash, the majority got less than $25,000.

6% banked $250,000+

Of the 61% who said they received a bonus, 85% were men and 15% were women.

As for those who did receive a bonus, most (25%) said they’d spend it on their family. Cute.

8% will spend it on a vacation; 8% will invest it; 9% will spend it on iPads and Wiis and the like.

Only 11% said they’d put it into savings.

And 10% were answers clearly “meant to f*** with Esquire.”

For the entire survey go to Esquire >

