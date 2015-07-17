Everything you missed from last night's star-studded ESPY Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Kendall and Kylie Jenner came out to support Caitlyn, who received the Arthur Ashe award for courage.

Caitlyn Jenner may have stolen the show during Wednesday night’s ESPY Awards honouring the best in sports, but tons of other celebrities and athletes came out to celebrate as well.

From presenters Ben Affleck and Britney Spears to all-star couples like Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis and Ciara and Russell Wilson, here’s who wore what and who won.

Derek Jeter walked the red carpet with his Sports Illustrated cover model girlfriend, Hannah Davis, and mum, Sharlee Jeter. The U.S. women's soccer team arrived in full force. Heather OReilly, Christine Rampone, Shannon Boxx, Becky Sauerbrunn, Julie Johnston, LoriChalupny, Whitney Engen, Amy RodRodriguez, Alyssa Naeher, Kelly OHara, Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger and Megan Rapinoe Jake Gyllenhaal and Rachel McAdams used the opportunity to promote their new boxing movie, 'Southpaw.' Singer Ciara and NFL player Russell Wilson made it a date night. Kendall and Kylie Jenner came out to support Caitlyn Jenner, who was honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. As did son Brody Jenner and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn. And Diane Sawyer, who interviewed Jenner in April. Jenner thanked 'my buddy Diane Sawyer' in her acceptance speech, saying 'I am so proud to have you as a friend.' Soccer player Hope Solo arrived in good spirits with her NFL player husband, Jerramy Stevens. WWE stars the Bella Twins walked the red carpet as each other's dates. Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki attended solo. Inside the Microsoft Theatre, Joel McHale hosted the show and did an awkward bit with actor Ken Jeong and Alex Rodriguez. He even brought jockey Victor Espinoza on-stage. Later in the show, Ben Affleck presented Derek Jeter with the Icon Award in celebration of his 20-year career with the New York Yankees. 'If you're from Boston, you always wanted to hate this next honoree,' Ben said. But, 'no matter what, he was a winner regardless.' Britney Spears and NFL player J. J. Watt teamed up as presenters during the telecast. The U.S. Women's National Soccer team accepted the award for Best Team from actor Vince Vaughn and NFL player Brett Favre. And soccer star Abby Wambach presented Caitlyn Jenner with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. 'Trans people deserve something vital, they deserve your respect,' said Jenner in an emotional speech. Broncos star Peyton Manning accepted the award for Best Record Breaker from actor Kiefer Sutherland. Halle Berry presented the Pat Tillman Award for Service to Danielle Green, a former Notre Dame basketball player, Iraq war veteran, and Purple Heart recipient. 28-year-old MMA fighter Ronda Rousey accepted the Best Female Athlete award. She was nominated against skiier Lindsey Vonn, tennis player Serena Williams, and college basketball player Breanna Stewart. Despite losing Best Female Athlete, Lindsay Vonn took the stage to present with NFL player Richard Sherman. Actor Ed Helms presented with race car driver Danica Patrick. And actor Mike Epps paired up with professional soccer player Alex Morgan. But New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski had the most fun while accepting his award for Best Comeback Athlete with his brothers, NFL free agent Chris Gronkowski and former NFL player Dan Gronkowski.

