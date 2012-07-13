PHOTOS: Here's What The World's Biggest Athletes Wore At The ESPYs Last Night

Photo: Getty Images
Athletes. They’re great out on the field of play, but when it comes to fashion, sometimes they are questionable.Last night at the ESPYs, athletes (and for some, their stylists) tried their hardest to look great. And over all, we think they did a pretty good job.
Biggest disappointment of the night? Most of the biggest NBA stars couldn’t attend because they are in Las Vegas preparing for the Olympics. Can you imagine what LeBron would have worn?
Steve Nash represented NBA fashion in a dapper three piece suit with a pocket square, while Danica Patrick wore a summer pink dress
Jeremy Lin went with a bow tie to accept his 'Breakthrough Athlete' award, Jessica Biel presented in a short, summery dress, and Tebow looked dapper in a classic suit
Olivia Munn turned heads in this form-fitting purple gown, and Shaun White kept it classy in a black tux
Lindsay Vonn wore a bright green number and hugged Tim Tebow... there were rumours earlier this year they were dating...
