PHOTOS: Here's What The World's Biggest Athletes Wore At The ESPYs Last Night

Leah Goldman
tebow biel lin

Photo: Getty Images

Athletes. They’re great out on the field of play, but when it comes to fashion, sometimes they are questionable.Last night at the ESPYs, athletes (and for some, their stylists) tried their hardest to look great. And over all, we think they did a pretty good job.

Biggest disappointment of the night? Most of the biggest NBA stars couldn’t attend because they are in Las Vegas preparing for the Olympics. Can you imagine what LeBron would have worn?

Steve Nash represented NBA fashion in a dapper three piece suit with a pocket square, while Danica Patrick wore a summer pink dress

Drew Brees accepted his 'Record-Breaking Performance of the Year' award in a very shiny jacket

US softball player Jennie Finch went with a short, form fitting dress, a style she often goes for

Jeremy Lin went with a bow tie to accept his 'Breakthrough Athlete' award, Jessica Biel presented in a short, summery dress, and Tebow looked dapper in a classic suit

Maria Sharapova looked stunning, as always, in this long blue gown

Pat Summit went with a classic blue to accept her Lifetime Achievement award

Olivia Munn turned heads in this form-fitting purple gown, and Shaun White kept it classy in a black tux

Lindsay Vonn wore a bright green number and hugged Tim Tebow... there were rumours earlier this year they were dating...

Zooey Deschanel went sparkly as she presented with a fresh looking Aaron Rodgers

ESPN Body Issue cover girl Daniela Hantuchova wore a long white gown

Big surprise of the night: Rob Gronkowski wore a shirt

Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw represented his team in blue and red

Brian Wilson always likes to make a statement...

