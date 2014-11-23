Scientists Just Figured Out How To Serve Espresso In Space

Coffee giant Lavazza has teamed up with the Italian Space Agency and a Turin-based engineering company, Argotech, to design the ISSpresso machine — a space espresso machine that will brew better coffee for astronauts in orbit.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian. Narrated by Alana Kakoyiannis. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

