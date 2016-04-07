It turns out the life of a professional video game player is harder than you think

Business Insider Films’ first documentary, “League of Millions,” is available on iTunes and Amazon.

In this scene, Team Liquid members Alex “Xpecial” Chu and Diego “Quas” Ruiz reveal the difficulties of staying in touch with friends and families while balancing a professional eSports career.

In “League of Millions,” it’s the middle of the 2015 League of Legends season. World famous Team Liquid has one goal: winning the World Championship. Six-figure salaries. Gruelling 18-hour days. Thrilling victories and devastating defeats. Five young men from vastly different cultures, united by a single dream: to be the best team in the world.

League of Legends is a five versus five team game where each team tries to destroy the other team’s “nexus” or home base. It’s one of the most popular computer games in the world with 27 million people playing every day.

Directed by Sam Rega. Edited by Josh Wolff.

