ESPN Will Put The Moves On The Ladies With ESPNW

ESPN already has the attention of pretty much every guy in this country, so how could they possibly expand their audience?How about a new network devoted to female athletes and their fans?



Well, Disney’s “Worldwide Leader In Sports” isn’t quite ready to launch ESPN4 (or 6, if you count Classic and U), but they are getting the ball rolling on their new woman-friendly branding endeavour: ESPNW. So far, the effort consists entirely of a Twitter feed. But maybe there will be a blog at some point!

In fact, no one seems to have any idea what it will actually be. ESPN vice president Laura Gentile refers to it as a “sub-brand” of the larger empire, and according to USAToday, she’s presently leading a retreat of female athletes and marketing gurus to figure out what the rest of the endeavour should look like.

A full-time cable network seems unlikely at this point, but I would expect a website launch under the ESPN banner, followed by some branded sporting events on the networks in the new year. One program you won’t see flying the ESPNW flag? Men’s lacrosse. Female viewers made up just 12% of previous ESPN broadcasts.

