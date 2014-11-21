College Student Who Works For ESPNU Tweets Florida State Shooting Joke, Deletes Account

Alabama student and ESPNU Campus Connection reporter Marisa Martin deleted her Twitter account after making a joke about Wednesday night’s shooting at Florida State University.

Three were wounded and the gunman was killed in the shooting.

Martin tweeted, “Reported gunman on the FSU campus. Maybe he is heading for Jameis,” referring to Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston.

Here’s the tweet (via Awful Announcing):

Before deleting her account, she defended her “opinions,” tweeting, “Since apparently I cant make a joke in all seriousness I hope everyone at FSU is safe & that the gunman is found. But I stand by my opinions.”

.@espn @ESPNU please address these inappropriate and offensive statements made by your employee, @MarisaM24 pic.twitter.com/S93UxFWUcS

— Ben Baxter (@BaxterBenjamin) November 20, 2014

ESPN spokesperson Keri Potts said that Martin is not an ESPN employee, and that the ESPNU Campus Connection program is designed for “students gaining practical experience in TV production.”

Still, Campus Connection participants create content for ESPNU. Here’s the company’s description of the program:

ESPNU Campus Connection is designed to bring our viewers the latest from campuses around the country through student-generated content. With more than 150 schools participating, this program has brought informative, compelling and entertaining content to ESPNU studio shows, game broadcasts, espnw.com and espnu.com. Students participate in live game broadcasts, submit video features, write articles and take an active role in select studio-based shows. In addition to the great content provided by students, ESPNU Campus Connection has also helped us find and develop talented people who could potentially work with our company.

According to her Facebook, Martin’s title is “Campus Connection Reporter/ Director of ESPNU Campus Connection at Alabama.”

She’s just a college student, and this will be a valuable lesson in the destructive power of social media. The takeaway: don’t tweet.

