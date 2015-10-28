ESPN's YouTube channels are now completely dark

ESPN has removed all of its videos from YouTube.

People who go to any of ESPN’s YouTube channels, like SportsNation, First Take, Grantland, and the main ESPN page, among others, will be greeted with a notification that says “this channel has no content.”

ESPN began removing all of its videos from YouTube last week, just after YouTube announced a new subscription service called YouTube Red.

Subscribers to YouTube Red, who pay $US9.99 per month, don’t have to sit through ads on the service. They’re also able to save videos to watch online later and get access to Google’s Spotify-like streaming music service.

But with the introduction of the new service, which officially launches on Wednesday, YouTube has asked its millions of partners — everyone from YouTube stars to big media companies — to agree to new advertising and revenue terms.

Those new terms are unclear — YouTube would not discuss them with Tech Insider — but ESPN has not agreed to them.

YouTube said last week that if a YouTube partner doesn’t agree to the new terms, then their videos will be listed as “private” on YouTube when the service launches — essentially making them invisible — because “it isn’t fair to ask a fan to pay $US9.99 for a service that has less content than a free service.”

On Tuesday, an ESPN spokesperson reiterated a statement the company gave Tech Insider last week, saying that the company “is not currently part of the Red service,” and added that content that used to be available on YouTube is now available on other ESPN sites.

A YouTube spokesperson said that Disney, which owns ESPN, is part of YouTube Red, but ESPN isn’t part of the new service at launch because of content rights issues.

Here’s what you see if you go to ESPN’s YouTube channel, which has more than 1.6 million subscribers:

And grantland’s YouTube channel, which also doesn’t contain any videos, now directs people to go to Grantland.com/video to watch videos.

