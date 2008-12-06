ESPN's Survival Tips For Poor Sports Fans

Here’s how to weather the recession if you love sports but are poor…and desperate.



ESPN:

Trade in your baseball cards.

Drop your HDTV package.

Don’t buy food at the game.

Sleep at the office and give up your home. (They call this pulling a “Gruden.” We’re not sure what that means.)

Manage your fantasy leagues at work. You’re probably going to be canned anyway. Might as well make money before that happens.

Re-evaluate your stock portfolio.

Sell yourself. Let places like GoldenPalace.com pay you to wear temporay tattoos.

If you think you’re about to get laid off make sure you get yourself beaten up. A good method is to go to a sports bar and cheer for a team the regulars hate. Ideally, you will emerge quite bruised. The logic then goes that few companies would be heartless enough to toss someone who just got assaulted. Hmm.

Consider a career change. Experts say jobs in health care, education and government are usually stable during a poor economy. Or else you could become an athlete.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.