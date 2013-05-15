ESPN's SportsCenter Will Soon Have A Very Different Look

ESPN is currently adding a new 193,000 square-foot digital centre to their campus in Bristol, Connecticut. The building, among other things, will be the new home of “SportsCenter.”



ESPN today released a video showing what the studio will look like and it is a radical departure from what sports fans are used to, with a bigger, brighter, and more futuristic look. The building is scheduled to open in 2014 (via Deadspin)…

