ESPN's Silly Sharknado Joke Backfired In Epic Fashion

The SyFy network’s made-for-TV movie “Sharknado” debuted on Thursday and was a social media sensation. This led ESPN to make a silly joke at the expense of the San Jose Sharks, asking their “thoughts” on changing their name to San Jose Sharknados.



The Sharks later responded with an epic burn asking ESPN their “thoughts” on showing more hockey highlights.

It has been well-documented that ESPN almost completely ignores the NHL, one sports league that ESPN does not have a broadcasting partnership with.

Here is the back-and-forth which many hockey fans enjoyed…

Hey @espn, thoughts on showing more hockey highlights? — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 12, 2013

