ESPN's Reign As The Worldwide Leader Is In Danger And Here Is Why

On January 2nd, Versus will become the NBC Sports Network and the way we watch sports on television is going to change dramatically.



For years, ESPN has ruled the sports world as the self-proclaimed Worldwide Leader in Sports. Their role as the only all-sports network of significance has created a media empire that has risen out of tiny Bristol, Connecticut.

But with their own sports network, NBC is now gunning for ESPN’s title. And with the solid business model, and a solid support system already built-in, you can forgive ESPN if they are looking over their shoulder for the first time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.