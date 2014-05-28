ESPN's Newest World Cup Ad Shows How The World Unites For Soccer Every 4 Years

ESPN just released its newest 2014 World Cup commercial, “Time Zone.”

The minute-long ad takes us all around the world, from fishermen in Valencia to mountaineers in the Andes, to businessmen in Seattle and children in Guadalajara, all figuring out ways to watch their national teams on TV at home.

While the buildup to this summer’s World Cup has been filled with controversy and protest, the tagline — “Every four years, the World Cup has one time zone” — speaks to how unifying the beautiful game can be.

The World Cup kicks off June 12 in Sao Paolo when Brazil takes on Croatia.

Check out the video the below:

