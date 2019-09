ESPN just put out a video tour of its new SportsCenter set, it looks pretty cool.

The space is nearly 10,000 square feet, and the floor displays videos and graphics.

Let ESPN’s Steve Levy take you on a mini-tour:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.