An ESPN Reporter Mistakenly Refers To Butch Jones As “Bitch” Jones

Freudian slip or honest mistake? Having never met Cincinnati head coach Butch Jones, I’ll say it’s the latter, because on TV he comes across as a very nice person.



Welcome to the wonderful world of live television reporting, where even the simplest of names, slightly altered, can produce an hilarious screw up. Gotta hand it to Brown though—even after calling Butch “Bitch” she doesn’t miss a beat. It’s almost like it never happened, except that it did, and now every sports site in the world is showcasing her slip of the tongue.

What’s worse is that this was the highlight of the Cincy-NC State game. Seriously, I couldn’t even make it to halftime that’s how bad it was. Which means I missed Brown’s flub live, but it’s a small price to pay for not having to sit through the second half dreck that was the Bearcats 44-14 win.



Just be thankful Jones’ name wasn’t Buck, Rock, or Dolores.

Read more posts on The Last Angry Fan »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.