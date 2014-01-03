Here's ESPN's First Ad For The 2014 World Cup [THE BRIEF]

Good morning (and happy New Year!) AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

ESPN released its first ad for the 2014 World Cup, mixing quick shots of historical highlights from the tournament with footage of barefoot children playing the game on the beaches and playgrounds of Brazil, this year’s host country. At the end, the ad focuses on more recent goal celebrations from the tournament and this year’s stars, like Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Wells Fargo will not retain DDB as its creative agency of record, ending an 18-year relationship. Wells Fargo is holding a review of its account, which is now down to BBDO, TBWA\Chiat\Day, Mullen, and JWT.

Draftfcb CEO Carter Murray and Time Inc. CEO Joe Ripp are featured on Ad Age’s list of 10 key people to watch in 2014.

Apple hired New York Times Magazine design director Arem Duplessis to be a creative director on its in-house team.

Adweek discusses some of the hilarious, if profane, complaints viewers made to the Federal Communications Commission about CBS comedies 2 Broke Girls and Two and a Half Men.

With the holiday season now finally beyond us, AgencySpy takes a look at the best, worst, and weirdest agency holiday cards of the year.

GroupM chief digital officer Rob Norman thinks brands should spend more money advertising next to hard news on the web.

Snapchat was hacked, exposing more than 4.6 million user names connected to phone numbers. The Australian hacker group GibsonSec warned Snapchat about privacy flaws in its software several months ago, but did not hear back from the messaging service.

