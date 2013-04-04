ESPN's Bobby Knight Isn't Going To Talk About The Rutgers Player Abuse Scandal

ESPN commentator and legendary college basketball coach Bobby Knight has declined to talk on-air about the Mike Rice scandal, an ESPN spokesman told us.



Given the circumstances, Knight looked like the perfect person to talk about the story.

Rice was fired after a video of him physically and verbally abusing players in practice went public.

Knight was fired by Indiana in 2000 amidst accusations that he physically harmed a player and a student. A video of him choking a player in practice 1997 surfaced in March of 2000, and in September he was fired after a 19-year-old student said he grabbed his arm and cursed him out.

While he is primarily an in-game analyst for ESPN, Knight does make occasional appearances on ESPN studio shows and ESPN Radio.

But apparently he thought better of talking about the Rice situation.

He’ll be in NYC tonight to work the NIT Championship. We’ll see what happens if the Rutgers scandal comes up during the broadcast.

