ESPN's Bill Simmons Explains The Best Way To Prank Twitter CEO Dick Costolo

Fancy pants ESPN writer Bill Simmons and fancier pants Twitter CEO Dick Costolo are the type of fancy pants people who get to go to the Super Bowl and hang out with other fancy pants people.



So, of course, they met during the game in a suite in the Superdome.

During his podcast (to which millions listen) Simmons talked about seeing Costolo, and pulling a prank on him.

He says he would recommend it to anyone who ever meets the Twitter boss.

“His whole body convulsed. He literally almost had a heart attack,” Simmons said.

So, because you are also going to be a fancy pants person who hangs out with other fancy pants people someday, you better listen up.

Listen up:

