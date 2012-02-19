ESPN.com Royally Screws Up, Uses Headline: 'Chink In The armour,' Following Knicks Loss

Late last night ESPN.com ran the headline “Chink In The armour” on their mobile website (see screen grab below; via TheBigLead.com). According to ESPN.com, the headline ran from approximately 2:30 to 3:05 am.



Here is a statement released by ESPN.com.

Last night, ESPN.com’s mobile web site posted an offensive headline referencing Jeremy Lin at 2:30 am ET. The headline was removed at 3:05 am ET. We are conducting a complete review of our cross-platform editorial procedures and are determining appropriate disciplinary action to ensure this does not happen again. We regret and apologise for this mistake.

Photo: TheBigLead.com

