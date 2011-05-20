ESPN.com Has Narrowed The Traffic Gap With Yahoo Sports

In April, Yahoo Sports maintained their status as the top sports web site on the internet.



However, their lead over ESPN.com is shrinking.

For the month, Yahoo! Sports pulled in nearly 45.9 million unique visitors according to comScore data. That was more than 5.6 million more than the number of people that visited ESPN.com (40.3 million), and nearly doubled the amount of traffic seen at the third and fourth most trafficked sites (FoxSports.com, 27.5 million; Turner-SI.com 26.1 million)

However, the gap between Yahoo! Sports and ESPN.com may be shrinking. The 5.6 million difference between the two sites is half what it was in 2010. From January through November, Yahoo! Sports averaged 41.0 million visitors, 10 million more than ESPN.com (30.9 million) during the same period.

Yahoo! Sports numbers in April represent a 12 per cent increase over their 2010 11-month average. ESPN.com’s traffic is up 30.4 per cent.

In August, 2007, ESPN.com was the top sports website, with just 10.3 million uniques visitors. Yahoo! Sports was second at 8.8 million. However, a year later, in August, 2008, ESPN.com’s traffic had only grown to 11.9 million, while Yahoo! Sports more than doubled to 18.7 million visitors that month.

Here are the top 12 sports websites according to data from comScore:

