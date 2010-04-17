ESPN Wrestles With CBS-Turner For NCAA Basketball

Disney-owned ESPN is in a heated bidding battle with CBS and their broadcasting partner Turner for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.



SportsBusiness Daily reports that ESPN put down a $800 million bid for a 14-year contract. But that fell short of CBS’ bid with Turner.

March Madness is a huge ratings boon for CBS, so they won’t give up the games so easily.

The NCAA insists an official deal has not been made yet. They still plan to reach out to ESPN.

A deal is expected to close on April 29, at the NCAA executive meeting.

If CBS and Turner land the Final Four, games will air on CBS, TBS, TNT and Tru TV.

