ESPN Made These Great National Team Posters To Promote The World Cup

Tony Manfred

The 2014 World Cup in Brazil starts in about 40 days.

ESPN, which will broadcast the event for the last time until at least 2026, made some pretty cool-looking national team posters as part of its advertising campaign.

The posters were made by Brazilian artist Cristiano Sigueira. They feature the star players from each country, as well as the team’s nickname.

There will eventually be posters for all 32 teams. Here are the ones that ESPN has released so far.

Portugal (featuring Cristiano Ronaldo):

Espn world cup posters 6Cristiano Sigeuira/ESPN

Spain (featuring Xavi, Iker Casillas, and Andres Iniesta):

Espn world cup posters 7Cristiano Sigeuira/ESPN

France (featuring Franck Ribery and Karim Benzema):

Espn world cup posters 3Cristiano Sigeuira/ESPN

Italy (featuring Mario Balotelli):

Espn world cup posters 4Cristiano Sigeuira/ESPN

Ivory Coast (featuring Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure):

Espn world cup posters 5Cristiano Sigeuira/ESPN

Belgium (featuring Eden Hazard):

Espn world cup posters 2Cristiano Sigeuira/ESPN

Argentina (featuring Lionel Messi):

Espn world cup posters 1Cristiano Sigeuira/ESPN

