ESPN Made These Great National Team Posters To Promote The World Cup

The 2014 World Cup in Brazil starts in about 40 days.

ESPN, which will broadcast the event for the last time until at least 2026, made some pretty cool-looking national team posters as part of its advertising campaign.

The posters were made by Brazilian artist Cristiano Sigueira. They feature the star players from each country, as well as the team’s nickname.

There will eventually be posters for all 32 teams. Here are the ones that ESPN has released so far.

Portugal (featuring Cristiano Ronaldo):

Spain (featuring Xavi, Iker Casillas, and Andres Iniesta):

France (featuring Franck Ribery and Karim Benzema):

Italy (featuring Mario Balotelli):

Ivory Coast (featuring Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure):

Belgium (featuring Eden Hazard):

Argentina (featuring Lionel Messi):

