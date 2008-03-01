ESPN: Web-Only Shows Coming This Year

Disney’s ESPN unit plans to launch more Web video this year, including original, Web-exclusive shows, and possibly long-form Web video.



Following sister network ABC’s success with its full-episode Web video player, ESPN might try a similar offering, ESPN marketing/sales exec Ed Erhardt said at an advertising forum in New York yesterday, attended and summarized by Forbes’ Louis Hau:

When it comes to online video, “we know the short stuff really works,” he said, noting, for instance, that clips derived from the network’s popular SportsCenter wrap-up show generate heavy traffic.

“The question is, can you go longer form?” Erhardt said.

“We’re excited because we can launch shows on the Web that frankly may not be as easy to launch on television,” he said, noting that “the bandwidth is now there, the audience is now there.”

