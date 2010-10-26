ESPN Now Streaming Online For Time Warner Customers

Photo: Screengrab

Time Warner Cable was among the last cable providers to offer its subscribers ESPN3, but it became the first to offer them ESPNNetworks.com today.ESPNNetworks.com will stream content from ESPN and ESPN2 to all customers that get those channels with their standard cable package. Meanwhile, ESPN3 is the company’s online service that streams live sporting events – including those not aired on ESPN’s TV networks – throughout the year.



Call it perfect timing for Time Warner, as it added more sports coverage while one of its biggest competitors, Cablevision, can’t even promise its customers World Series coverage.

Even worse, now that Time Warner has signed on for ESPN3, Cablevision is among the last major cable providers without access to online-only network. Comcast, RCN, Verizon, AT&T and many others have offered the programming for months.

More cable providers will offer customers access to ESPNNetworks in the coming months. An ESPN spokesperson told us that Verizon and Bright House Networks are next.

