The World Cup Is Apparently Breaking Web Traffic Records Left And Right

Not only does it appear that Americans do in fact like soccer, but apparently we’ve been watching a whole lot of it online.So much so that ESPN announced that Wednesday’s dramatic USA-Algeria match set a new record for people watching a live sporting event on the web.



David Bauder of the Associated Press reports: “1.1 million people watched at least some of the USA’s 1-0 win as it was streamed on ESPN3.com Wednesday … The network says it was the biggest online audience for a sporting event.”

To be fair, CBS sent out a release today clarifying that 1,115,097 people watched the NCAA’s March 18 Florida vs. BYU game on CBSSports.com, versus the 1,100,000 who watched the USA defeat Algeria on ESPN3 earlier this week, which would make the World Cup match the second most-viewed live online sporting event.

Still, that’s a lot of eyeballs—and a lot of cursors, since these record-breaking ratings probably have something to do with the fact that the World Cup, unlike most massive sporting events Americans watch, is aired during hours when most people are at work.

But ESPN’s not the only sports-news outlet bragging about its World Cup-related traffic.

Yahoo! announced this morning that Yahoo! Sports‘ World Cup site got 7.9 million uniques the week of June 7-13 when the tournament kicked off, beating both FIFA’s (2.5 million uniques) and ESPN’s (2.6 million uniques) traffic for the same period, according to comScore.

And as we mentioned yesterday, the World Cup has helped the entire Internet log some of its highest traffic peaks ever.

As of this posting, according to Akamai’s Net Usage Index, the record was 20,715,292 visitors per minute on June 24, when there were several World Cup qualifying matches; followed by 12,078,868 on June 11, day one of the championships; and 11,294,863 on June 23, the day of the USA-Algeria match.

Check out the chart below from Akamai:

