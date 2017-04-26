NFL Insider says teams have an unusual concern about the top prospects in this year's draft

With the NFL Draft just two days away, an unusual concern is reportedly cropping up amongst NFL teams.

According to ESPN’s Todd McShay, teams are increasingly concerned about the “character or durability” of some of the top prospects in the draft.

That feeling may only be reinforced by the news that Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley, a projected first-round pick, was accused of sexual assault Monday night in Cleveland, according to a report from TMZ.

Additionally, as McShay notes, Florida DT Caleb Brantley was charged with battery for allegedly punching a woman and both Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers and Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster tested positive for diluted urine samples at the combine.

McShay also reports that there are concerns with the people Florida State running back Dalvin Cook surrounds himself with off the field.

From McShay:

“Maybe it’s recency bias, but it feels like this draft has more top players with character or durability issues than any other I can remember … More of my conversations than in other years seem to be centered around teams searching for the cleanest players in the draft.”

In the NFL, off-field concerns can cause a player’s draft stock to plummet. Miami Dolphins OT Laremy Tunsil was considered a top pick in last year’s draft, only to tumble to 13th because a video of him smoking from a gas-mask bong was leaked the night of the draft.

Off-field concerns can vary from team to team, but if front offices have major worries about a player’s character, it can cause a major shakeup in the draft that few people can predict.

