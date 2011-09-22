ESPN The Magazine Is Releasing An Obnoxious All Boston Issue

Photo: mt.nesn.com

Boston sports fan often complain about the stereotype that they’re obnoxious, but this doesn’t help their case.ESPN The Magazine is releasing an all-Boston issue, complete with cover image of a hand wearing the four Boston championship rings from the last decade — Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox, Celtics.



Included in the magazine will be pieces on the Red Sox farm system, what Bruins players do in Boston (other than drink), how to rob Fenway — think Ben Affleck heist extravaganza “The Town” — and whether Tom Brady is too pretty.

No word yet on whether Dave Eggers’ fan fiction about the Celtics’ Three Amigos will be in print or online-only. (Kidding.)

Though it might be unfair to blame Boston supporters for the issue, the mere fact that enough corporate types judged this a good idea kind of hints at the hubris attached to Boston fandom. Also, for a news organisation, ESPN skews Boston pretty often — Grantland’s sports blog is already named after a part of Fenway Park’s outfield.

Maybe after the Worldwide Leader checks off this milestone, they can finally put ESPN The Magazine online and Grantland in print.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.