What's A Good Day For Publishers In The App Store?

The rise of mobile is changing the ways people access content, and the trend is forcing publishers to adapt their web platforms for smartphones and tablets.



While the publishing industry has figured out how to make money on the web, revenue from apps and mobile is still unattainable.

Business Insider contributor and founder of SplatF, Dan Frommer talked to the mobile executives from ESPN and The Economist at our IGNITION conference to find out about what kind of engagement and revenues they get from their successful mobile endeavours.

Watch below.

