ESPN Could Be Coming To Your Apple TV Soon

ESPN and Apple are holding talks about bringing the network’s content to the Apple TV, Bloomberg reports.



The app would give ESPN subscribers access to streaming web content.

Bloomberg’s report doesn’t say what kind of content the app will run though. For example, ESPN’s iPad app lets you stream the network live.

But it’s possible the Apple TV app will just be a bunch of video clips with news, scores, and highlights.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.