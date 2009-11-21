ESPN Suspends Superstar Writer Bill Simmons From Using Twitter*

UPDATE: This is the weakest suspension ever. He’s still allowed to tweet promotions for his new book, but nothing else.

Original: ESPN is suspending its hotshot writer Bill Simmons from Twitter for two weeks.

The reason: He started mouthing off at Boston sports station WEEI on Twitter. WEEI is an ESPN partner.

Simmons Tweeted, “Hey WEEI: You were wrong, I did a Boston interview today. With your competition. Rather give them ratings over deceitful scumbags like you.” It looks like he has since deleted the Tweet.

It’s a bit odd for someone to be suspended from a third-party platform, but Simmons is their most popular writer. Whatever he says will be associated with ESPN. He has over a million followers on Twitter.

Mediaite has the full story.

image: Deadspin

