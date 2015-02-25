ESPN suspends Keith Olbermann after a series of nasty tweets insulting Penn State students

ESPN has suspended Keith Olbermann for a week after he engaged in a series of Twitter fights with Penn State University students and alumni.

The arguments originally stemmed from a tweet directed at Olbermann about PSU’s annual THON dance marathon. This year’s THON raised more than $US13,000,000 for the Four Diamonds Fund, a charity supporting children and their families fighting pediatric cancer, according to PSU student newspaper The Daily Collegian.

The network released the following statement Tuesday:

We are aware of the exchange Keith Olbermann had on Twitter last night regarding Penn State. It was completely inappropriate and does not reflect the views of ESPN. We have discussed it with Keith, who recognises he was wrong. ESPN and Keith have agreed that he will not host his show for the remainder of this week and will return on Monday. The annual tradition of THON and the efforts of the students of Penn State to fight pediatric cancer should be applauded.

Olbermann originally responded to the PSU alum’s tweet about THON by saying “…Pitiful,” likely meant to be a joke playing off of the PSU motto “We Are!” Here’s Olbermann’s tweet:

Olbermann explained the tweet later Monday evening:

.@dave_seidel her tweet reads “we are…” I finished her sentence “…pitiful.” At this rate your diploma won’t be recognised, Moron

It got worse from there. Deadspin collected some of Olbermann’s more colourful responses when PSU students and alumni began to criticise the ESPN personality.

Here’s what Olbermann had to say Monday night:

.@dave_seidel Again – get your $US back – you didn’t learn how to read. PSU students are pitiful because they’re PSU students – period.

@EricOwensFS Don’t make shit up, Sonny. You’ll wind up running Penn State.

I’d like to thank the students and alums of Penn State for proving my point about the mediocrity of their education and ethics.

Olbermann apologised for his previous night’s remarks in a tweet Tuesday afternoon:

I apologise for the PSU tweets. I was stupid and childish and way less mature than the students there who did such a great fundraising job.

