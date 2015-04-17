ESPN reporter suspended after getting caught on video berating a towing company employee

ESPN reporter Britt McHenry has been suspended for a week after video of her berating a towing company employee surfaced online, the company announced on Thursday.

In the video, McHenry appears to be paying a bill while exchanging barbs with the employee, whose responses are are edited out.

McHenry comments on the employee’s job, education, teeth, and weight while also bragging about being on TV and threatening to sue the company.

“I’m on the news, sweetheart, I will f****** sue this place,” she says.

Here’s the video (via Deadspin):

After the video surfaced, McHenry posted an apology on Twitter, writing:

“In an intense and stressful moment, I allowed my emotions to get the best of me and said some insulting and regrettable things. As frustrated as I was, I should always choose to be respectful and take the high road. I am so sorry for my actions and will learn from this mistake.”

NOW WATCH: This video will change the way you watch the WWE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.