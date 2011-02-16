ESPN STILL Not Giving Up On The "Carmelo Anthony To The Lakers" Story

Despite a takedown from Mark Heisler of the LA Times yesterday, ESPN refuses to let go of the “Carmelo to the Lakers” rumour.



Chris Broussard has downgraded the trade to “not probable,” but since Kobe and Company were embarrassed by Charlotte last night it seemed like as good a time as any to refloat the non-rumour again.

Broussard basically says that because L.A. didn’t tell Denver to go to hell and people in the Lakers organisation are “intrigued” by the possibility of Anthony in a Laker uniform (at the cost of Andrew Bynum), the door has not been completely closed.

Unfortunately, none of the “intrigued” people are the GM or the president, so the door was never really open.

