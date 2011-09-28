ESPN Finally Unveils Its Steve Bartman Documentary Tonight

Photo: AP

When ESPN first announced its epic “30 for 30” documentary series, the one episode we were most excited about was the story of Steve Bartman and the foul ball that changed Cubs history.Bartman, of course, is the fan who accidentally interfered with a *possible* fly ball out during Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS.



The Cubs, who were leading 3-0 at the time, lost the game and eventually the series.

Then “30 for 30” came and went and the film never aired. Production delays pushed it out of the rotation.

The good news is that it finally gets its worldwide airing tonight. After a brief premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this spring, ESPN will show the film at 8:00 ET tonight. Set your DVRs.

The film was directed by the Academy Award winning director, Alex Gibney, whose work include Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room; Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer, and Taxi to the Dark Side. It promises to be a good one.



As a preview, check out this accompanying story of Pat Looney, a Chicago fire fighter who was right next to Steve Bartman and became the second-most hated man in Chicago, even though he never touched the foul ball. (That’s him in the grey sweatshirt.)

He received death threats that night and is still blamed by some fans, for doing what any fan would do in his shoes.

Bartman, for his part, has remained completely out of the public eye since that fateful night – a remarkable feat, given our current reality everywhere media culture.

