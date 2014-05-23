SportsCenter Is About To Get A State-Of-The-Art Makeover And It Looks Awesome

Starting in June, just in time for the 2014 World Cup, ESPN will unveil Digital Center 2, the new home of “SportsCenter.”

Chuck Salter of FastCompany.com recently toured the new facility and the first thing you notice is the sheer size of the 193,000 square-foot building (you can see the full video below).

The entire building looks amazing, if not a little bit overwhelming with monitors and lights everywhere, including this wall of monitors which ESPN is not even sure yet how they will use.

At one point, with two anchors rehearsing, this wall of screens displayed a single image with the positioning of the monitors providing depth to the image.

One thing ESPN is clearly trying to do is come up with new ways to tell the story of sports including this wall of monitors positioned vertically instead of the traditional landscape view.

Everything has lights including the off-camera stairs. Guests will need sunglasses.

The main desk looks like something out of Star Trek. Also notice that even the floor has graphics.

Here is another look at the floor monitors.

Hannah Storm tries out the new glass catwalk.

Here is the full FastCompany.com video.

