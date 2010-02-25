ESPN Suspends Tony Kornheiser After Saying Hannah Storm's Skirt Looked Like 'Sausage Casing'

Hanna Storm, Sports centre anchor

After making inappropriate comments about Sports centre anchor Hannah Storm, Tony Kornheiser is suspended by ESPN for two weeks from his TV show, Pardon the Interruption.During a taping of his Washington D.C. radio show on Monday, Kornheiser made Storm – and the outfit she wore to work – a topic of discussion.



Kornheiser made the comments on February 16: “I know she’s very good, and I’m not supposed to be critical of ESPN people, so I won’t. But Hannah Storm, come on now! Stop! What are you doing? … She’s got on red go-go boots and a Catholic-school plaid skirt. Way too short for somebody in her 40s — or maybe early 50s by now. She’s got on her typically very, very tight shirt. She looks like she has sausage casing wrapping around her upper body.”

ESPN immediately took action: According to the AP, John Skipper, ESPN’s vice president for content, said in a statement:

Hurtful and personal comments such as these are not acceptable and have significant consequences. Tony has been suspended from PTI for two weeks. Hannah is a respected colleague who has been an integral part of the success of our morning SportsCenter.

Kornheiser responded Tuesday on his Washington D.C. radio program: “If you put a live microphone in front of somebody, eventually that person will say something wrong. This was one of the times I said something wrong.”

