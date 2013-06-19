Why Everyone Hates The ESPN Show 'First Take' In A Single Screenshot

ESPN’s day-time show First Take is universally despised among sports bloggers and media commentators.



The show involves two talking ends — Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless — arguing about sports in extreme terms, often disingenuously.

It’s the type of show that asks if the Heat should trade LeBron James after a bad game, and then asks if the LeBron is better than Jordan after a good game.

Today, one of the show’s topics was whether or not the Spurs should rest its stars in Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight. The question has no relationship with reality, but it’s a topic that naturally lends itself to debate, and that’s all that matters on First Take.

Awful Announcing caught the screenshot evidence:

