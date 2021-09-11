An ESPN reporter who said she is trying to get pregnant stepped down from her job over vaccine requirements

ESPN reporter Allison Williams announced she is stepping away from her job because she will not get the vaccine, which is required for ESPN employees. Michael Ainsworth/AP

ESPN reporter Allison Williams stepped down from her position because she is refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Williams said in a statement that she is trying to get pregnant and the “vaccine at this time is not in my best interest.”

The CDC has encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated while misinformation spreads that the shot could cause fertility issues.

Allison Williams, who has worked with ESPN since 2011, said on Twitter that she won’t get the vaccine because she is trying to get pregnant.

“While my work is incredibly important to me, the most important role I have is as a mother. Throughout our family planning with our doctor, as well as a fertility specialist, I have decided not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time while my husband and I try for a second child,” Williams said in the statement.

“I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic; however, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest. After a lot of prayer and deliberation, I have decided I must put my family and personal health first,” Williams went on, adding that she looks forward to eventually returning to her job.

Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN, announced in July salaried employees would be required to get vaccinated, Variety reported. ESPN did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“This will be the first fall in the last 15 years I won’t be on the sidelines for College Football. My heart hurts posting this but I’m at peace with my decision,” Williams said in a tweet alongside her statement.

Misinformation has spread for months that the vaccine can impact fertility.

A Boston University study is anticipated to be published in 2022 diving into the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on menstruation, after some people said that the vaccine altered their cycle.