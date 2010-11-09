ESPN Reporter On TCU-Boise State Championship Game: "It Might Be This Network's Worst Nightmare"

Photo: Flickr/Dirk Hansen

Third-ranked TCU’s blowout win over No. 5 Utah was this week’s starting point for the endless debate on the championship chances of non-BCS schools. Two such schools lurk behind Oregon and Auburn, the current BCS front-runners.On ESPN’s Sunday morning The Sports Reporters The Miami Herald’s Israel Gutierrez posed this question to ESPN’s John Saunders: would a TCU-Boise State championship game be the BCS’ worse nightmare?



Saunders answered: “I’m not sure if it’s the BCS’s worst nightmare. It might be this network’s worst nightmare.”

ESPN airs the BCS title game for the first time this January. Saunders, a longtime ESPN employee, is privy to the network’s thinking. His opinion is probably shared by those at the top.

But more than ESPN, this scenario would have Boise State and TCU waking in a cold sweat. The two schools want nothing more than to beat a BCS program for a championship, and finally erase all doubts as to their legitimacy. A win over a fellow small-conference program would taint the trophy for either team.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.