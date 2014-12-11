Report: Knicks Players Are Cursing At Each Other After Games And Everyone Thinks Carmelo Anthony Shoots Too Much

The New York Knicks are off to their worst start in franchise history at 4-19. They’re on a nine-game losing streak and are only half a game ahead of the tanking Philadelphia 76ers in the standings.

According to an ESPN report from Chris Broussard, the on-court struggles have turned the Knicks against each other, causing “discord, defiance and doubt.”

In one particularly volatile instance, Carmelo Anthony cursed out second-year guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and threatened to beat him up after Hardaway Jr. shouted, “Grab the rebound!” at Anthony.

The two players never fought, but according to Broussard, it’s “emblematic” of what’s going on in the locker room. Broussard quotes an anonymous source who says that after games, players are arguing and cursing each other out.

From Broussard:

Several Knicks, in addition to Hardaway, are at odds with Anthony and believe he is not playing team basketball. Sources said players voiced their displeasure with Anthony over the weekend, telling him he shoots too much, doesn’t move or pass the ball, and plays defence only when he feels like it. Sources said the most tension exists between Anthony and Hardaway, as they haven’t cared for each other almost since Hardaway joined the team last season, with each player believing the other shoots too much and doesn’t care about defence. Sources said Hardaway was also bothered by the favourable treatment Anthony received under last season’s coach, Mike Woodson.

Some of the discontent that Broussard reports makes sense for a 4-19 team, especially one that has lost nine games by five points or less this season. There’s bound to be finger-pointing and blaming when they’re losing. If they were winning, some of these problems wouldn’t exist.

Anybody picking fights with Anthony has to know the outcome: He just signed a five-year, $US124-million contract with the Knicks this offseason. He’s the face of the franchise, and when the Knicks unload over $US45 million in contracts next summer, Anthony isn’t the one who will be getting moved.

