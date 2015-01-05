ESPN Released A Touching Tribute To Stuart Scott

ESPN anchor Stuart Scott has died at age 49after battling cancer since 2007.

Scott began working for ESPN in 1993 when the company launched ESPN2. He eventually became one of the signature faces of the network’s signature show, SportsCenter. He also hosted NBA and NFL studio shows and was tapped to interview Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, and Bill Clinton.

His enthusiasm, language, and playful style made him one of the most influential sports broadcasters ever.

ESPN released a 15-minute tribute to Scott on Sunday morning. It does a good job of capturing who Scott was and why he mattered so much to the network.

Check it out:

