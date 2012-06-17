ESPN Re-Hires Stephen A. Smith, Proving That Local Sports News Doesn't Exist

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After a very public split two years ago, volume-challenged sports columnist Stephen A. Smith is returning to ESPN as radio host and writer for the website.Oddly, Smith will host two two-hour radio shows focused on local sports. One in the New York market and the other in Los Angeles.



So somehow one guy is expected to cover the local angle on two different coasts?

Either he’ll be unable to give either city the minute attention that it deserves or ESPN has just admitted that the very idea of a local columnist is dead.

You can cover any team, from anywhere, at anytime. Being in the actual city where games take place mean nothing anymore.

