These Are The Kinds Of Impossible Sports-Nerd Questions You Have To Answer Just To Become An Intern At ESPN

Want to land a job at ESPN?Well, you better know your sports.
At Bloomberg BusinessWeek Karl Taro Greenfield reports that even interns are asked seriously challenging sports trivia questions:
Prospective interns and production assistants are asked questions like, “Break down the National League Central bullpens,” or, “Who were the second- and third-youngest batting champs in American League history?”
