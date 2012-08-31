These Are The Kinds Of Impossible Sports-Nerd Questions You Have To Answer Just To Become An Intern At ESPN

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Want to land a job at ESPN?Well, you better know your sports.



At Bloomberg BusinessWeek Karl Taro Greenfield reports that even interns are asked seriously challenging sports trivia questions:

Prospective interns and production assistants are asked questions like, “Break down the National League Central bullpens,” or, “Who were the second- and third-youngest batting champs in American League history?”

