ESPN pulls Curt Schilling from the Little World Series after he tweets an anti-Muslim meme

Curt Schilling has been removed from covering the Little League World Series due to an insensitive tweet that compared Muslims to Nazis, ESPN announced today.

Here is the full statement, via ESPN PR:

“Curt’s tweet was completely unacceptable, and in no way represents our company’s perspective. We made that point very strongly to Curt and have removed him from his current Little League assignment pending further consideration.”

This is the original tweet, which Schilling has since deleted:

