ESPN.com Shattered Records And Passed Yahoo As The Most Popular Sports Website Last Month

ESPN.com set an all-time record for unique visitors and passed Yahoo! Sports as the most popular U.S. sports website last month, Ad Age reports.



It’s the first time since 2008 that ESPN is No. 1.

ESPN registered 52 million unique users in the U.S. in September, compared to 49 million for Yahoo!.

The Worldwide Leader attributed the jump to improvements to its Gamecast format, as well as the popularity of Bill Simmons’ Grantland.com — which ESPN includes in its numbers.

There were over 100,000 people on ESPN web properties at any given time in September, ESPN told Ad Age.

ESPN added an impressive 11 million unique visitors from the 41 million it registered last month. Yahoo increased its readership by 2 million.

