ESPN, Others Dump Another $80 Million Into The Active Network

Want to see a startup that’s raised $275 million? Check out San Diego-based The Active Network, which just pulled down a $80 millon Series F–yes, F–led by ESPN (DIS) and joined by Canaan Partners, North Bridge Venure Partners and Performance Equity Partners, according to TechCrunch.



The company was founded in 1998 as an online registration site for endurance races. PaidContent’s Rafat Ali remembers they filed for an IPO in 2004, but pulled it. Now the company manages sign-ups for events and sports leagues around the country. The company makes its money by processing transactions; it says it handled more than than 10 million of those and booked $107 million in revenue in 2007.

The company has made a bunch of acquisitions since 2007, including Eteamz, LaxPower, CoolRunning and Hy-Tec Sports Software, and plans to use the new cash for more “appropriate acquisitions.”

