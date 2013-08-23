ESPN Just Pulled Out Of An Investigation With Frontline On Concussions In The NFL

AP James Harrison delivers a vicious blow to Mohamed Massoquoi

Frontline announced today that ESPN will no longer collaborate with them on concussion investigation websites League of Denial and Concussion Watch.

ESPN reporters Mark Fainaru-Wada and Steve Fainaru have been collaborating with Frontline for the past 15 months investigating the NFL’s response to concussions.

The statement from Frontline:

You may notice some changes to our League of Denial and Concussion Watch websites. From now on, at ESPN’s request, we will no longer use their logos and collaboration credit on these sites and on our upcoming film League of Denial, which investigates the NFL’s response to head injuries among football players. […] ESPN’s decision will in no way affect the content, production or October release of FRONTLINE’s League of Denial: The NFL’s Concussion Crisis. The film is grounded in the Fainaru brothers’ forthcoming book, also titled League of Denial, and the authors will continue to participate in the production and be featured in the documentary. The film is still being edited and has not been seen by ESPN news executives, although we were on schedule to share it with them for their editorial input. The two-hour documentary and accompanying digital reporting will honour FRONTLINE’s rigorous standards of fairness, accuracy, transparency and depth.

ESPN gave us the following statement:

Because ESPN is neither producing nor exercising editorial control over the Frontline documentaries, there will be no co-branding involving ESPN on the documentaries or their marketing materials. The use of ESPN’s marks could incorrectly imply that we have editorial control. As we have in the past, we will continue to cover the concussion story through our own reporting.

