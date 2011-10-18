Jon Gruden Signs A 5-Year Extension With ESPN Possibly Ending His Coaching Career

Photo: ESPN

ESPN announced today that Jon Gruden has agreed to a five-year extension to remain with the network as an analyst for Monday Night Football.”Our Monday Night Football crew is special, and to have the opportunity to continue to be a part of this team, working these big-time NFL prime time games every week on ESPN, I’m fired up,” said Gruden.



Norby Williamson, ESPN’s executive vice president of production said ESPN spoke about expanding Gruden’s role with the network. “His long-term commitment to ESPN will continue to elevate our Monday Night Football presentation,” said Williamson. “And we look forward to finding even more opportunities to take advantage of his passion for football and unique insights into the game.”

This contract extension will likely keep Gruden from returning to the sidelines as a coach until at least 2017. And one has to wonder if his coaching career is now over.

Gruden will be 54 when this extension expires. And it will have been eight years since he donned a headset for an NFL team, having last coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2008 season. That is a long time to be away from the sidelines in a sport that evolves faster Michael Vick.

