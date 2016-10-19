ESPN spends more money on content than any other network and it is not even close

ESPN is expected to spend $7.3 billion on content to fill its airwaves in 2016, according to projections by SNL Kagan and Boston Consulting Group (via CNBC).

That total is 46% more than Netflix, the second biggest spender of content at $5.0 billion, and at least $3.0 billion more than any of the major broadcast networks.

Of course, ESPN’s biggest content expenditures are for live sports, including $1.9 billion per year for “Monday Night Football” games (which also comes with access to the league and the players, which leads to other content), $700 million per year for MLB games, $600 million for the College Football Playoff, and numerous other deals with the NBA and individual college conferences.

