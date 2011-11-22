This Is What ESPN Is Showing Instead Of NBA Games Next Month

Photo: Technorati

The glaring absence of NBA hoops means ESPN has a bunch of hours to fill in December.From the looks of it, we’ll be getting a lot more Sportscenter and mediocre college basketball.



Here are some of the notable substitutions:

Dec. 7: Knicks v. Spurs is now college basketball, Arizona v. Florida

Dec. 7: Mavericks v. Bulls is now college basketball, Xavier v. Butler

Dec. 9: Clippers v. Mavericks is now a Division-1 college football quarterfinal playoff game

Dec. 13: Nuggets v. Grizzlies is now women’s college basketball, Tennessee v. Rutgers

Dec. 13: Hawks v. Bulls is now college basketball, Central Michigan v. Minnesota

Dec. 14: Magic v. Thunder is now college baskebtall, FIU v. Marlyand

To us, only Arizona v. Florida seems like an upgrade out of that bunch.

